Short Interest in Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Increases By 250.7%

Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, an increase of 250.7% from the October 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 513,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Psykey Stock Performance
Psykey stock remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 464,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,804. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04. Psykey has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.14.
About Psykey
