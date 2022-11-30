Short Interest in Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Increases By 250.7%

Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, an increase of 250.7% from the October 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 513,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Psykey Stock Performance

Psykey stock remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 464,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,804. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04. Psykey has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.14.

About Psykey

Psykey, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of entheogenic, adaptogenic, and nootropic ingredients and formulations for its functional product lines to improve and optimize life. The company also engages in the development of technologies for the composition, bioavailability, and targeted delivery of entheogen-based therapeutics for the psychedelic market.

