Short Interest in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) Expands By 46.9%

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 46.9% from the October 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Saga Communications Price Performance

Shares of SGA stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $25.75. 15,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,134. Saga Communications has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $29.75. The stock has a market cap of $155.86 million, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.74 and a 200 day moving average of $25.31.

Saga Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is an increase from Saga Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 34.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Saga Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.42%.

Institutional Trading of Saga Communications

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGA. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Saga Communications by 8.9% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 109,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 8,947 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in Saga Communications by 41.4% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 21,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Saga Communications by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Saga Communications by 7.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in Saga Communications in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SGA. StockNews.com began coverage on Saga Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Saga Communications from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

About Saga Communications

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

