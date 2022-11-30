Short Interest in Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) Expands By 100.9%

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a growth of 100.9% from the October 31st total of 10,800 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 41,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Salarius Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SLRX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.93. The company had a trading volume of 20,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,559. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.74. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $18.00.
Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($2.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.85) by $0.38. Research analysts expect that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will post -10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Salarius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing epigenetic-based cancer treatments. Its lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), a small molecular inhibitor which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as Ewing sarcoma.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Salarius Pharmaceuticals (SLRX)
