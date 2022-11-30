Short Interest in Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) Expands By 100.9%

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a growth of 100.9% from the October 31st total of 10,800 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 41,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.93. The company had a trading volume of 20,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,559. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.74. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $18.00.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($2.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.85) by $0.38. Research analysts expect that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will post -10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Salarius Pharmaceuticals

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SLRX Get Rating ) by 1,350.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 291,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271,772 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing epigenetic-based cancer treatments. Its lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), a small molecular inhibitor which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

