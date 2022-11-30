Short Interest in South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SABK) Rises By 800.0%

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of South Atlantic Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get South Atlantic Bancshares alerts:

South Atlantic Bancshares Stock Up 0.1 %

OTCMKTS:SABK traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $13.26. The stock had a trading volume of 10,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,048. The company has a market capitalization of $100.33 million, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.52. South Atlantic Bancshares has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.76.

South Atlantic Bancshares Company Profile

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in South Carolina. The company offers checking, money market, and saving accounts, as well as certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and health saving accounts; personal, auto, and recreation loans, as well as home equity and ready reserve overdraft line of credits, and commercial lending products; and credit cards.

Featured Stories

