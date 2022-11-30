Short Interest in Statera Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAB) Drops By 41.9%

Statera Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a drop of 41.9% from the October 31st total of 2,290,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Statera Biopharma Price Performance

STAB stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,168. Statera Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $3.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Statera Biopharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Statera Biopharma by 275.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 112,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 82,391 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Statera Biopharma in the first quarter worth $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Statera Biopharma by 409.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 157,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 126,715 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Statera Biopharma by 335.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 131,855 shares during the period. Finally, Empery Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Statera Biopharma in the first quarter worth $105,000. 8.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Statera Biopharma

Statera BioPharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel immunotherapies targeting autoimmune, neutropenia/anemia, emerging viruses, and cancers based on a proprietary platform designed to rebalance the body's immune system and restore homeostasis. The company is developing therapies designed to directly elicit within patients a response of antigen-specific killer T-cells and antibodies, thereby activating essential immune defenses against autoimmune, inflammatory, infectious diseases, and cancers.

