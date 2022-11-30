Short Interest in Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Rises By 366.7%

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, an increase of 366.7% from the October 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Sumitomo Price Performance

SSUMY stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.36. The stock had a trading volume of 23,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,389. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.90. Sumitomo has a twelve month low of $12.41 and a twelve month high of $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Sumitomo alerts:

About Sumitomo

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Sumitomo Corporation engages in general trading business worldwide. It operates through six segments: Metal Products; Transportation & Construction Systems; Infrastructure; Media & Digital; Living Related & Real Estate; and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The company provides steel sheets and tubular products; and manufactures, leases, sells, services, and finances ships, aircrafts, motor vehicles, construction equipment, and components and parts.

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.