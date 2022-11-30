Short Interest in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) Drops By 94.6%

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,200 shares, a decrease of 94.6% from the October 31st total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SPCB shares. Maxim Group started coverage on SuperCom in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on SuperCom in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SuperCom stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 63,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG owned 0.18% of SuperCom as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 7.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPCB stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.13. 8,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,535. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.36. SuperCom has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 5.22.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. It offers MAGNA, a common platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

