Short Interest in THC Biomed Intl Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THCBF) Expands By 3,750.0%

THC Biomed Intl Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THCBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a growth of 3,750.0% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

THC Biomed Intl stock opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03. THC Biomed Intl has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08.

THC Biomed Intl Ltd. produces and sells medical and recreational cannabis in Canada. It offers cannabis beverage shots, gummies, and biscuits under the THC KISS brand names, as well as pure cannabis sticks. THC Biomed Intl Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

