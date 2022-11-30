Short Interest in THC Biomed Intl Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THCBF) Expands By 3,750.0%

THC Biomed Intl Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THCBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a growth of 3,750.0% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
THC Biomed Intl Price Performance
THC Biomed Intl stock opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03. THC Biomed Intl has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08.
THC Biomed Intl Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on THC Biomed Intl (THCBF)
- Which Stocks Are Black Friday, Cyber Monday Winners & Losers?
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
Receive News & Ratings for THC Biomed Intl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THC Biomed Intl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.