Short Interest in TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF) Expands By 28.7%

TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,371,800 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the October 31st total of 1,065,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded TIS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Citigroup downgraded TIS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

TIS Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TISNF remained flat at $26.10 during midday trading on Wednesday. TIS has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.10.

TIS Company Profile

TIS Inc provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Offering Service Business, Business Process Management, Financial IT Business, Industrial IT Business, and Regional IT Solutions segments. The Offering Service Business segment provides knowledge-intensive IT services, including digital marketing, healthcare, and business management information.

See Also

