Short Interest in Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) Expands By 44.4%

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKYGet Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Toyo Suisan Kaisha Trading Up 1.1 %

TSUKY traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.82. The company had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 399. Toyo Suisan Kaisha has a 12-month low of $29.69 and a 12-month high of $44.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Toyo Suisan Kaisha from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th.

About Toyo Suisan Kaisha

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. produces and sells food products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Seafood, Overseas Instant Noodles, Domestic Instant Noodles, Frozen and Refrigerated Foods, Processed Foods, and Cold-Storage. It processes and sells seafood, such as salmon, trout, fish eggs, etc.; and manufactures and sells instant noodles, and frozen and chilled foods, as well as processed foods, such as packaged cooked rice and freeze-dried products.

