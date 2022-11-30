Short Interest in Trans Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) Rises By 386.3%

Trans Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 330,200 shares, an increase of 386.3% from the October 31st total of 67,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,485,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Trans Global Group Price Performance
Shares of TGGI traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.00. 22,218,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,614,430. Trans Global Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.
Trans Global Group Company Profile
