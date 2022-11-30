Short Interest in Trans Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) Rises By 386.3%

Trans Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 330,200 shares, an increase of 386.3% from the October 31st total of 67,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,485,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Trans Global Group Price Performance

Shares of TGGI traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.00. 22,218,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,614,430. Trans Global Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.

Trans Global Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trans Global Group Inc, through its subsidiary Shenzhen Zui Xian Gui Brewery Technology Limited, engages in the distribution and retailing of wine in China. It also sells its products through an online self-operated retail and e-commerce platform. The company was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

