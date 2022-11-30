Short Interest in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Increases By 26.3%

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,350,000 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the October 31st total of 11,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCOM. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 298,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 172,253 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 25,625.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 74,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 73,800 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the first quarter worth $513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TCOM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trip.com Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

Shares of Trip.com Group stock traded up $2.58 on Wednesday, hitting $31.78. 397,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,490,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Trip.com Group has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $31.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of -50.40 and a beta of 0.45.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.72 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

