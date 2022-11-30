Short Interest in Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Increases By 266.7%

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 266.7% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Tsingtao Brewery Stock Performance
Shares of TSGTY traded up $1.86 on Wednesday, reaching $45.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.38. Tsingtao Brewery has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $52.17.
About Tsingtao Brewery
