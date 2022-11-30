Short Interest in Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Rises By 26.0%

Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,496,000 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the October 31st total of 1,187,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14,960.0 days.
Universal Entertainment Stock Performance
Universal Entertainment stock remained flat at $15.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Universal Entertainment has a 52 week low of $15.13 and a 52 week high of $15.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.74.
About Universal Entertainment
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Universal Entertainment (UETMF)
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- 3 Dividend Growers With Good 2023 Growth Prospects
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
- Struggling Axsome Stock Could Bounce Back on Drug Trial Success
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.