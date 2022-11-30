Short Interest in Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Rises By 26.0%

Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,496,000 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the October 31st total of 1,187,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14,960.0 days.

Universal Entertainment Stock Performance

Universal Entertainment stock remained flat at $15.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Universal Entertainment has a 52 week low of $15.13 and a 52 week high of $15.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.74.

About Universal Entertainment

Universal Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, develops, and sells Pachislot and Pachinko machines in Japan. The company operates in two segments, Amusement Equipment Business and Integrated Resort Business. The company also develops Falcon X, a peripheral system for parlors; and Hot Stadium, a digital signage system, as well as operates OKADA MANILA, a casino resort in the Philippines.

