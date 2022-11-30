SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

Equities researchers at UBS Group began coverage on shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SJW. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of SJW Group from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

SJW Group stock opened at $73.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38 and a beta of 0.65. SJW Group has a one year low of $55.74 and a one year high of $76.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.43.

In other news, Director Carl Guardino sold 1,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total transaction of $75,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,529.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO James Patrick Lynch sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $37,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,421. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Carl Guardino sold 1,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total transaction of $75,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,529.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,840 shares of company stock worth $245,289. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SJW Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of SJW Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of SJW Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SJW Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in SJW Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

