SKALE Network (SKL) Price Tops $0.0279 on Top Exchanges

SKALE Network (SKL) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 30th. One SKALE Network token can now be bought for $0.0279 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SKALE Network has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. SKALE Network has a total market cap of $111.84 million and $4.17 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,157.50 or 0.06786181 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.08 or 0.00510313 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,296.89 or 0.31039673 BTC.

SKALE Network Token Profile

SKALE Network was first traded on August 17th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 5,447,166,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,013,686,004 tokens. SKALE Network’s official website is skale.space/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @skalenetwork. The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.space/blog/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. The Reddit community for SKALE Network is https://reddit.com/r/skalenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SKALE Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users.N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network.SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California.”

