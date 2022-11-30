Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Rating Increased to Outperform at KGI Securities

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at KGI Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SWKS. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.45.
Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $90.27 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $164.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.52.
Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.
