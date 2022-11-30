SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SM. KeyCorp initiated coverage on SM Energy in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SM Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.44.

Shares of SM Energy stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,946,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,144,039. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $54.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 4.56.

In other news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $462,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,565,542.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 8,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $394,891.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,437.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP David W. Copeland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $462,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,565,542.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,958 shares of company stock worth $1,811,408. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SM. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 677.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in SM Energy by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 867 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SM Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1,338.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

