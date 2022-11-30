Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) Short Interest Update

Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 671,100 shares, a decline of 36.7% from the October 31st total of 1,060,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Insider Transactions at Smart Sand

In other news, Director Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. sold 1,265,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total transaction of $2,416,411.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,982,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,337,090.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SND. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Smart Sand by 128.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 229,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 129,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Smart Sand by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 887,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 141,133 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Smart Sand by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 191,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 88,267 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Smart Sand during the 3rd quarter worth about $960,000. Finally, SailingStone Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Smart Sand during the 2nd quarter worth about $607,000. 37.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smart Sand Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SND traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.92. 12,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,502. Smart Sand has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $4.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $71.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.30 million. Smart Sand had a negative net margin of 7.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Smart Sand will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Smart Sand from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Smart Sand from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Smart Sand in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides logistics services; and SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution.

Featured Articles

