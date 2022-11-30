Solar Integrated Roofing (OTCMKTS:SIRC) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Solar Integrated Roofing Co. (OTCMKTS:SIRC – Get Rating) dropped 4.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 2,686,262 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 2,573,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Solar Integrated Roofing Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.23.

About Solar Integrated Roofing

(Get Rating)

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. provides integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation services for commercial and residential properties in the United States. It offers battery backup, electric vehicle charging, roofing, and related HVAC/electrical contracting works; and sells solar panels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Solar Integrated Roofing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Integrated Roofing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.