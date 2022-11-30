Solarvest BioEnergy (CVE:SVS) Trading Up 10%

Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. (CVE:SVS – Get Rating) was up 10% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 61,511 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 39,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Solarvest BioEnergy Stock Up 10.0 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16.

About Solarvest BioEnergy

Solarvest BioEnergy Inc engages in the development of algal-based production systems to produce natural based green commercial products in Canada and internationally. The company provides human nutrition products, including omega-3; and pharmaceutical ingredients for human health comprising cannabinoids in algae and bone morphogenetic protein for the treatment of repairing bone fractures.

