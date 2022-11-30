Solstein Capital LLC Reduces Stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Solstein Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 89.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,346 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,375,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 10,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,620,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $876,000.

ITB stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.54. The company had a trading volume of 910,541 shares. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.70.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

