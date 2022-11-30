Solstein Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Solstein Capital LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWL. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,502,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,777,000 after acquiring an additional 633,637 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1,311.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 396,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,463,000 after buying an additional 368,314 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1,290.1% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 294,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,439,000 after buying an additional 272,923 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1,052.0% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 272,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,331,000 after buying an additional 249,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 458,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,041,000 after buying an additional 238,200 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWL traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.38. 13,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,443,913. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.21. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 12-month low of $36.01 and a 12-month high of $53.06.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

