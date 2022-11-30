Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the October 31st total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sotherly Hotels news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 30,000 shares of Sotherly Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $64,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sotherly Hotels in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 69.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 7,345 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sotherly Hotels in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Sotherly Hotels stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $1.93. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,510. The stock has a market cap of $35.55 million, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15. Sotherly Hotels has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $3.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.06.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

See Also

