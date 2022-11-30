Sourceless (STR) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $155.19 Million

Sourceless (STR) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 30th. Sourceless has a market cap of $155.19 million and $401.48 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sourceless has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One Sourceless token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sourceless Profile

STR is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00799023 USD and is up 1.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $338.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

