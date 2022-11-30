South Mountain Merger (OTCMKTS:SMMCU) Trading 1.3% Higher

South Mountain Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:SMMCU – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.69 and last traded at $19.69. 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.44.
South Mountain Merger Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.69 and its 200-day moving average is $19.69.
South Mountain Merger Company Profile
South Mountain Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on South Mountain Merger (SMMCU)
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for South Mountain Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Mountain Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.