SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the October 31st total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 334,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

SouthState Price Performance

Shares of SSB stock traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.80. The stock had a trading volume of 17,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,103. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. SouthState has a 12 month low of $72.25 and a 12 month high of $93.34.

Get SouthState alerts:

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89. SouthState had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SouthState will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

SouthState Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SSB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SouthState in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of SouthState from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SouthState from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SouthState news, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 15,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total transaction of $1,335,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,319 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,780.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 15,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total value of $1,335,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,319 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,780.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 11,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.31, for a total transaction of $1,003,643.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 77,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,834,575.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,549 shares of company stock worth $3,965,283. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSB. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SouthState by 22,183.6% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,289,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274,517 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SouthState by 16.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,914,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $645,762,000 after buying an additional 1,114,653 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of SouthState by 30.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,051,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,544,000 after buying an additional 955,920 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SouthState by 19.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,710,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,171,000 after buying an additional 444,423 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SouthState in the second quarter worth $26,665,000. 86.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SouthState Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Featured Articles

