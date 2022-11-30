SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Bought by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,198,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 719,804 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 3.8% of RFG Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $66,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 50,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $347,000. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 15,264 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 563,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,088,000 after purchasing an additional 16,628 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,440,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,390,000 after purchasing an additional 69,492 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $30.17. The company had a trading volume of 77,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,274,886. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.67 and its 200-day moving average is $29.03. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $37.04.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

