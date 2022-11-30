SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Bought by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.2% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.79. The stock had a trading volume of 21,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960,505. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.91 and a 1 year high of $73.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.46.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

