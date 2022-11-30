SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 624,632 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 4,072,512 shares.The stock last traded at $61.52 and had previously closed at $61.16.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.94 and a 200 day moving average of $59.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

