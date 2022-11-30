Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Short Interest Update

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the October 31st total of 1,230,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Insider Transactions at Spero Therapeutics

In other Spero Therapeutics news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 1,901,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $4,279,041.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,419,435 shares in the company, valued at $7,693,728.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spero Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,780,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,948,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,525,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 413.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 186,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 150,201 shares in the last quarter. 57.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spero Therapeutics Stock Down 0.5 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of Spero Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $1.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,342. Spero Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $16.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $67.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.78.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPRO. Evercore ISI raised shares of Spero Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

