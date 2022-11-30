Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Trading Down 3.5%

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) dropped 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $72.69 and last traded at $73.24. Approximately 19,682 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,725,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.89.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SPLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Argus decreased their target price on Splunk from $171.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Splunk in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Splunk to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Splunk from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Splunk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.55.
Splunk Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.90. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.43.
Institutional Trading of Splunk
Splunk Company Profile
Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Splunk (SPLK)
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- 3 Dividend Growers With Good 2023 Growth Prospects
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
- Struggling Axsome Stock Could Bounce Back on Drug Trial Success
Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.