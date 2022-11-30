Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Trading Down 3.5%

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) dropped 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $72.69 and last traded at $73.24. Approximately 19,682 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,725,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Argus decreased their target price on Splunk from $171.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Splunk in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Splunk to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Splunk from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Splunk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.55.

Splunk Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.90. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional Trading of Splunk

Splunk Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 7,606.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,369,626 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $102,996,000 after buying an additional 1,351,853 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,086 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $243,096,000 after buying an additional 1,117,545 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 984.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 818,324 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $72,389,000 after buying an additional 742,850 shares during the period. XN LP acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at $101,262,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Splunk by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock worth $855,038,000 after purchasing an additional 628,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

