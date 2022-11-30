SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK) Short Interest Up 994.5% in November

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,500 shares, a growth of 994.5% from the October 31st total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

SportsTek Acquisition Stock Performance

SPTK stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.02. 420,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,862. SportsTek Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $10.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SportsTek Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,954,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in SportsTek Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $4,464,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $404,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SportsTek Acquisition by 2.4% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 383,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after buying an additional 8,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

About SportsTek Acquisition

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses within the sports and related sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

