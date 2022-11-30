SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 185,800 shares, a growth of 404.9% from the October 31st total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
SQI Diagnostics Price Performance
OTCMKTS SQIDF remained flat at $0.07 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average of $0.10. SQI Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.18.
About SQI Diagnostics
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SQI Diagnostics (SQIDF)
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
- 3 Dividend Growers With Good 2023 Growth Prospects
Receive News & Ratings for SQI Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQI Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.