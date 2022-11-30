SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 185,800 shares, a growth of 404.9% from the October 31st total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

OTCMKTS SQIDF remained flat at $0.07 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average of $0.10. SQI Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.18.

About SQI Diagnostics

SQI Diagnostics Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes rapid diagnostic testing services for healthcare providers, patients, and consumers worldwide. It also offers TOR-dx, a lung test, which enables the surgeon to assess the health of the donor's lung; and a COVID-19 at-home antibody test kit; the RALI-Dx, a COVID-19 severity triage lab test; and RALI-fast, a COVID-19 severity triage POC test.

