Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Providence Capital Advisors LLC

Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,832 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 9,270 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up 1.2% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 163.8% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 73.8% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.95. The stock had a trading volume of 116,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,134,304. The company has a market capitalization of $113.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.21. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $117.80.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Fubon Bank raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.04.

In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

