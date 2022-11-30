Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 220 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,817 shares.The stock last traded at $43.50 and had previously closed at $43.59.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Steel Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $941.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.73 and its 200 day moving average is $42.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In related news, President Jack L. Howard sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $278,880.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 229,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,330,675. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPLP. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. boosted its stake in Steel Partners by 7.8% in the second quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 6,903,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $289,774,000 after buying an additional 498,015 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Steel Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $388,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

