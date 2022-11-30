Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Shares Gap Down to $8.22

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.22, but opened at $7.72. Steelcase shares last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 3,068 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark cut Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sidoti raised Steelcase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Steelcase in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Steelcase Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.97. The firm has a market cap of $832.32 million, a PE ratio of 56.16 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Steelcase Cuts Dividend

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $863.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.70 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Steelcase’s payout ratio is currently 307.72%.

Insider Activity at Steelcase

In other Steelcase news, CEO Sara E. Armbruster purchased 5,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $39,170.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,511 shares in the company, valued at $3,404,830.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steelcase

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Steelcase by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in Steelcase by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 19,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Steelcase by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Steelcase by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Steelcase by 179.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

