Steem (STEEM) Trading Down 2.3% Over Last 7 Days

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. Steem has a total market cap of $70.85 million and approximately $5.33 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Steem has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One Steem coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00001047 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,135.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000611 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.72 or 0.00453571 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00022943 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002775 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00116945 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $142.76 or 0.00833115 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $112.82 or 0.00658437 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005863 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00247226 BTC.
Steem Profile
Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 394,951,699 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.
