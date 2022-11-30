Stephens Trims AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Target Price to $23.00

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Stephens from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of AZEK to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of AZEK from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.28.

Get AZEK alerts:

AZEK Price Performance

NYSE:AZEK traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.02. The stock had a trading volume of 17,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,880. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.39. AZEK has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $46.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AZEK

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). AZEK had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $304.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AZEK will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of AZEK by 33.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of AZEK by 5.4% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of AZEK by 4.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of AZEK by 14.2% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 28,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AZEK by 531.2% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 58,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

About AZEK

(Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.