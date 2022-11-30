StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Stock Performance

AGRX stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. Agile Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $29.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average of $0.62.

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Agile Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 458,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 538.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 303,799 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 256,227 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.94% of the company’s stock.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.