Strix Group (LON:KETL) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL – Get Rating) was down 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 124.60 ($1.49) and last traded at GBX 124.60 ($1.49). Approximately 2,026,551 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 201% from the average daily volume of 672,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 129.40 ($1.55).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on KETL shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Strix Group in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 245 ($2.93) price objective on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

Get Strix Group alerts:

Strix Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £272.51 million and a PE ratio of 1,246.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 348.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 113.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 147.51.

Strix Group Cuts Dividend

Strix Group Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 1.94%. Strix Group’s payout ratio is currently 83.50%.

(Get Rating)

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Strix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.