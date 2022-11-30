Strong Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $146,523.85 (STRONG)

Strong (STRONG) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. In the last week, Strong has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Strong has a market capitalization of $599,782.40 and $146,523.85 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strong token can now be purchased for about $4.34 or 0.00025776 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,139.34 or 0.06752431 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.85 or 0.00502888 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,161.13 or 0.30588025 BTC.

Strong Profile

Strong was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. Strong’s official website is strongblock.io. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio. Strong’s official Twitter account is @strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Strong

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.”

