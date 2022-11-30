Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Short Interest Update

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 68.0% from the October 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit State Bank

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Summit State Bank by 1.9% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 209,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Summit State Bank during the first quarter valued at about $3,275,000. Salzhauer Michael raised its stake in shares of Summit State Bank by 28.4% during the third quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 35,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 7,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Summit State Bank during the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Summit State Bank during the second quarter valued at about $195,000. 15.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Summit State Bank alerts:

Summit State Bank Price Performance

Summit State Bank stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,892. The stock has a market cap of $108.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.26. Summit State Bank has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $17.98.

Summit State Bank Announces Dividend

About Summit State Bank

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Summit State Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

(Get Rating)

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, individual retirement, and other retirement plan accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Summit State Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit State Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.