Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the October 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Suncorp Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Suncorp Group Price Performance

Suncorp Group stock remained flat at $8.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,978. Suncorp Group has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $8.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.54.

About Suncorp Group

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance and banking products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial customers in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Insurance (Australia), Suncorp Bank, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance (Australia) segment provides general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, and compulsory third-party products, as well as distributes life insurance products.

