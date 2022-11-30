SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,790,000 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the October 31st total of 4,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
SunOpta Stock Down 1.8 %
NASDAQ:STKL traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.26. 28,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,439,993. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. SunOpta has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $11.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.30 and a beta of 1.52.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have issued reports on STKL. StockNews.com cut SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen upped their price target on SunOpta to $15.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on SunOpta from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of SunOpta to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of SunOpta
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SunOpta by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,131,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,791,000 after purchasing an additional 503,119 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,483,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,001 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 2,067,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,816,000 after acquiring an additional 103,849 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,936,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,732,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after acquiring an additional 891,370 shares in the last quarter. 79.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SunOpta Company Profile
SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.
Further Reading
