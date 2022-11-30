SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,790,000 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the October 31st total of 4,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

SunOpta Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:STKL traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.26. 28,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,439,993. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. SunOpta has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $11.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.30 and a beta of 1.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on STKL. StockNews.com cut SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen upped their price target on SunOpta to $15.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on SunOpta from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of SunOpta to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of SunOpta

In related news, insider David Largey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,921.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other SunOpta news, Director Rebecca Fisher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $101,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,501. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider David Largey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,921.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $201,700 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SunOpta by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,131,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,791,000 after purchasing an additional 503,119 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,483,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,001 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 2,067,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,816,000 after acquiring an additional 103,849 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,936,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,732,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after acquiring an additional 891,370 shares in the last quarter. 79.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

