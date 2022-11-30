Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stake Raised by Natixis

Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,147 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 80,979 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Sunrun were worth $9,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,996,518 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $546,554,000 after buying an additional 55,863 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 0.5% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 8,059,018 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $188,259,000 after buying an additional 36,369 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Sunrun by 20.5% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,181,565 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $144,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,421 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Sunrun by 23.6% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,749,077 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $113,901,000 after purchasing an additional 715,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International raised its holdings in Sunrun by 3.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 3,143,916 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,441,000 after purchasing an additional 119,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $30.74 on Wednesday. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.00 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.90.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.97. Sunrun had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $631.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $1,962,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,449,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,932,342.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $1,962,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,449,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,932,342.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $31,187.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,191 shares in the company, valued at $5,871,083.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,327 shares of company stock worth $7,313,106 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on RUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Sunrun from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Northland Securities began coverage on Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Sunrun from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sunrun from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Sunrun from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunrun has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.39.

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

