sUSD One Day Volume Hits $10.87 Million (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. sUSD has a total market cap of $46.11 million and $10.87 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, sUSD has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One sUSD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00005865 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get sUSD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,167.51 or 0.06827811 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.01 or 0.00506663 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,292.56 or 0.30817647 BTC.

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 45,902,725 tokens. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. sUSD’s official message board is blog.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling sUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for sUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for sUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.