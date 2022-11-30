SVB Leerink Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.78 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.36. The consensus estimate for iTeos Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $2.85 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.66) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($8.41) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($8.27) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.65 EPS.
iTeos Therapeutics Trading Up 0.7 %
ITOS stock opened at $19.42 on Monday. iTeos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.21 and a 52 week high of $52.43. The company has a market capitalization of $690.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.89.
Institutional Trading of iTeos Therapeutics
iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile
Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iTeos Therapeutics (ITOS)
- Which Stocks Are Black Friday, Cyber Monday Winners & Losers?
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.