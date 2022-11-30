SVB Leerink Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.78 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.36. The consensus estimate for iTeos Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $2.85 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.66) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($8.41) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($8.27) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

ITOS stock opened at $19.42 on Monday. iTeos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.21 and a 52 week high of $52.43. The company has a market capitalization of $690.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,317,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,241,000 after purchasing an additional 595,920 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,478,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,054,000 after purchasing an additional 766,441 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,751,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,358,000 after purchasing an additional 121,514 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 787,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,225,000 after purchasing an additional 103,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 146.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 559,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,522,000 after purchasing an additional 332,625 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

