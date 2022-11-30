Swipe (SXP) Price Up 5.6% Over Last 7 Days

Swipe (SXP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 30th. Swipe has a total market capitalization of $116.69 million and $8.61 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Swipe has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. One Swipe coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001445 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,139.34 or 0.06752431 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.85 or 0.00502888 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,161.13 or 0.30588025 BTC.

About Swipe

Swipe launched on August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 525,116,693 coins and its circulating supply is 479,937,576 coins. Swipe’s official website is solar.org. Swipe’s official message board is blog.solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Swipe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe aims to create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum.Additionally, Swipe issues debit card services to their users including the Swipe Standard Visa Card and Swipe Premium Visa Card.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

