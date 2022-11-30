Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL) Short Interest Update

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the October 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Price Performance

NASDAQ SNCRL traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.58. 2,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,732. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 has a one year low of $16.40 and a one year high of $24.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.78.

Get Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 alerts:

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 15th were paid a $0.5234 dividend. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.